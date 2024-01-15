WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police on Sunday shot and killed a 66-year-old armed man who fired at officers, authorities said.

William Michael Fulk was killed in the area of Silas Creek Road after officers responded to calls of a gunshot fired into a vehicle.

At the scene, officers said they spoke to the victim who told them that his neighbor had shot into his car. As police were talking to the victim, Fulk came out of his home with a long gun before returning inside.

Chief William H. Penn says that police had been called to the location in the past.

Investigators said the officers took cover and began giving verbal commands to Fulk. He then came back outside and fired the long gun in the direction of the officers.

One of the officers returned fire and hit Fulk. EMS treated Fulk at the scene before he died. No officers were hurt.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting. Police will also conduct an internal investigation. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.