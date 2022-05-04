DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday released photos of a man they want to ask about the string of robberies in and around the Braggtown community.

Police said they’re looking for a man who robbed seven people over a span of less than two weeks. Police describe him as being between 5-feet-8 and 6-feet tall, between 180 and 190 pounds and between the ages of 20 and 30. They say he wore a black mask and often wore a dark-colored hoodie.

The robberies took place between April 18-30, police said, adding that most of the victims were Latino and were approached by someone with a gun who demanded money.

Gloria de Los Santos, chief advocacy and equity officer for El Centro Hispano, said staff will be meeting Wednesday to discuss the best way to help the community. She said El Centro will also be making some safety adjustments for their outreach teams.

“We’re gonna make sure that they are well protected when they go out there, by just doubling up their teams so it’s just not gonna be one or two people, it’s gonna be like three and four there for protection, and also making sure we’re gonna have to shorten our time out there until, you know, some of these things get addressed,” de Los Santos said.

Janice Moore, who lives in the area, said she will now be taking extra precautions.

“I will probably take extra precautions at home, you know, I get home late from work, so I’ll probably call my mom when I get home,” Moore said.

Camille Barclay said the string of robberies is concerning.

“I’m gonna be more aware, more aware of my surroundings, like even shopping just be careful,” Barclay said.

In one incident, police said a woman was assaulted after moving a bicycle that might have belonged to the suspect from the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-560-4440, ext. 29538, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.