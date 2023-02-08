DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a suspect who is wanted for making bomb threats.

Police said it happened at two businesses just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.

The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and yelled that he had a bomb and then walked away, according to police.

(Durham Police Dept.)

(Durham Police Dept.)

(Durham Police Dept.)

Officers said no bombs were found at either business.

Now, the police are asking for help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G.D. Silla at 919-560-4415, ext. 29310 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.