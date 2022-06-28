CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was shot in the leg early Tuesday while responding to a disturbance in the city’s NoDa area, police said.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. as officers were responding to a report of shots fired into a building in the 400 block of East 36 Street near The Blind Pig. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said there was no indication that the officer returned fire. Police are still looking for a suspect.