KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A King police officer is shot and a suspect is dead in a confrontation on Sunday morning, according to King Chief of Police J.J. Boyette.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, two King police officers pulled over a car for a routine traffic violation on Newsome Road. Once the car pulled over, several suspects exited the car and ran away, according to Boyette.

While the officers were giving chase, one of the suspects allegedly began to shoot at one of the officers, striking him with gunfire. The second officer then began to exchange gunfire with the subject, with both officers firing their weapons during the confrontation, according to Boyette.

Boyette says that the officer that was struck by gunfire went into surgery and is now out and recovering, the second officer was not injured during the confrontation.

One of the suspects in the confrontation is dead, it is not clear at this time if they died from officer gunfire or another cause at this time, according to Boyette. The suspect’s cause of death is currently under investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of investigating the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story and there is no further information available at this time.