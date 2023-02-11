RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police released a body camera video on Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death.

According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.

The report said officers were “proactively patrolling” businesses along Rock Quarry Road. Police body camera videos showed officers approaching another car before moving on to Williams’ vehicle. When the passenger opens their door, he is holding what appears to be an open container. A preliminary report from police noted officers saw an open container of alcohol and marijuana.

Officers are then heard asking them both to step out of the car. An officer checking Williams’ pocket sees a folded-up dollar bill containing what they believed was cocaine. The officer then attempts to place Williams into custody.

Police body cameras showed Williams begin to pull away and struggle. He was able to get away before another officer shouted, “Stop or you’ll get tased.”

Williams is then hit with taser prongs as he is running away. After another struggle with several officers, surveillance from a business captures him taking off again.

Surveillance video captures Williams losing his footing and falling face-first on the parking lot concrete. Officers attempt to get him into cuffs again. While Williams’ hands are under his chest, a body cam video shows Williams getting tasered — this time directly to the body.

Williams can be heard saying, “I got heart problems. Bro, please.”

Officers continue struggling to get Williams into handcuffs and taser him on the body again.

Williams is subdued and placed in handcuffs. Officers are heard calling for EMS, as is protocol. While they initially tell dispatchers Williams is conscious and breathing, a few seconds later they can be heard asking if he is breathing and officers fail to find a pulse.

“I can’t get one. Let’s get CPR going,” an officer can be heard saying.

Officers are seen on video rendering aid until EMS arrived. Williams was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

Video provided by the RPD also included the search of Williams’ car. In the video, officers can be seen finding two guns and what they said was marijuana.

Six officers were placed on administrative duty.

The release of the body camera video comes after the Raleigh City Council voted on Wednesday to create a committee that will look into concerns from the community about Williams’ death.

Emancipate NC and Raleigh Demands Justice are both calling for the creation of a new committee to look into police accountability.

They gave a list of the following demands to the city council: