FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An elementary school teacher in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was among two people arrested and charged on Friday after detectives seized more than four pounds of methamphetamine during a bust, police said.

Antonisha Chambers, 34, and Bradford Gordon, 29, live on Cumberland Creek Drive in Fayetteville, police said in a news release.

“Chambers is employed as a first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt and is in the United States on a visa,” police said in the news release. Gordon is also in the U.S. on a visa, police said.

Chambers and Gordon are each charged with trafficking by possession; trafficking by transport; maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of narcotics; and conspiracy, police said.