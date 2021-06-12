North Carolina police sergeant presumed dead after house fire in Ayden

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A sergeant with the Greenville Police Department is presumed dead after a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the police department, crews responded to a call at GPD Sergeant Tim “Mac” McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden for a fire.

Please keep Mac's family — blood and blue — in your prayers. Our hearts are broken. We promise to keep everyone updated once we receive official confirmation. pic.twitter.com/zZncDwKHfw — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) June 12, 2021

They recovered a body inside the home. Responders presume it is McInerney’s body, although a medical examiner has not confirmed it.

The cause of death and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation at Chief Holtzman’s request, with the assistance of the ATF and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

