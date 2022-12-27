DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning residents that “celebratory” gunfire is illegal and dangerous, and could result in injury or death to those struck, and jail time for offenders.

Celebratory gunfire is a common problem during the holidays, particularly on New Year’s Eve, the department said.

It often has tragic results when people are hit by stray bullets and are injured or even killed. Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when they do, the risk of injury or death is significant.

“New Year’s Eve should be a time of celebration but, unfortunately, reckless behavior can negatively impact many lives, anyone caught discharging a firearm in city limits will be arrested and subject to prosecution to the full extent of the law,” said Durham Police Chief Patrice V. Andrews. “Please take personal responsibility to help make this a safe holiday for everyone.”

Over the past couple of years, celebratory gunfire has claimed the lives of two seniors.

On July 4, 2020, 74-year-old Paulette Thorpe was shot and killed by celebratory gunfire when visiting a friend on Burlington Avenue.

A little more than one year later, 73-year-old Delores Burwell was shot and killed by celebratory gunfire outside a friend’s home on Robinhood Road on Dec. 31, 2021.

Officers will be patrolling throughout the city to maintain peace, prevent crime and make sure everyone brings in the New Year in a safe manner.

The community is encouraged to call 911 to report gunfire and any other suspicious or criminal activity they see happening.

Callers should provide an exact location and a physical description of suspects or any vehicles, along with license plate information, if it can be done so safely.

If you’re hosting a celebration or attending one, consider the following safety tips: