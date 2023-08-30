GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A post from a Wayne County school principal has been spread online and is getting backlash for being a “racist response” to the shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday.

In the post to her personal Facebook where she identified herself as a “mad mamma,” principal of Spring Creek Middle School, Wendy Waters, shared just six sentences.

“There is nothing WHITE about him,” she said as part of the post alongside a photo of Tailei Qi, the man accused of fatally shooting an associate professor on UNC’s campus Monday. The post continued to say “My bet is he’s a Chinese Nationalist.”

In full, Waters’ post said:

The Facebook post by Waters was shared to a thread on Reddit which has seen more than 700 reactions in 10 hours. This thread was titled by its poster, “School Principal’s racist response to UNC shooting.”

In a statement from Wayne County schools, the district said Waters’ comments “do not reflect the views of the school district” and that the matter is now under review.

In full, the statement said:

“As role models for our students, every WCPS employee is held to the same professional standards in their public use of social media and other electronic communications as they are for any other public conduct in accordance with Board of Education Policy 7335. Wayne County Public Schools is aware of the personal social media post made by Spring Creek High School principal Wendy Waters. While we are limited in what we can say, as this is a personnel matter, we must be clear by stating that the personal post by Ms. Waters in no way reflects the views of the school district. This matter is under review and is being handled in accordance with local Board of Education policies.“

CBS 17 was able to contact Waters by phone. She declined to make any comments on the matter.