QUEEN CITY NEWS — Protestors in Raleigh on Saturday called for an end to the death penalty in North Carolina.

More than 100 people took to the streets demanding action from Gov. Roy Cooper. Organizers want an end to the death penalty and are asking the governor to commute the state’s 135 current death sentences.

Among those currently on death row, organizers said all but a handful were sentenced more than two decades ago.

The state has not carried out an execution since 2006.