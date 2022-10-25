MOORESVILLE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville realtor is facing 11 counts of felony secret peeping after investigators said he used cameras hidden in smoke detectors to spy on his wife and others at her home, according to the Iredell County Sherriff’s Office.

According to online records, Chad Allan Krantz, 50, a licensed realtor since 2013, is accused of spying on his wife and visitors dating back to late September.

Chad Allan Krantz (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

His wife, who is also a realtor, told Queen City News that she found two cameras inside smoke detectors at her home sometime around Sept. 26. She immediately contacted authorities, who found several other cameras hidden inside the home.

It’s unclear how long the cameras had been there. Authorities searched Mr. Krantz’s home on Sept. 29 and found computers, cameras, and SD cards and seized them as evidence.

He was arrested on Oct. 14 and charged with felony secret peeping.

The attorney for Ms. Krantz released a statement and said that there is no reason to think that Chad Krantz had the ability to install any other devices on properties that his wife and her realty team helped sell over the past several years.

“First and foremost, this has and will continue to be a traumatizing experience for Ms. Krantz,” the statement said. “No one should have to go through something like this. We are also deeply sympathetic to any individuals who have been victims of Mr. Krantz’s alleged criminal conduct while they were spending time at the Krantz’s residence.”

The statement also said that while Mr. Krantz is a part owner of Weichert Realtors-LKN Partners, “he has not marketed or sold a home for Weichert Realtors-LKN Partners in approximately seven years” and has not been in any homes that the agency has marketed or sold in recent years.

The statement said Ms. Krantz “is the individual who truly runs and operates the firm.”

HOW TO DETECT HIDDEN CAMERAS IN YOUR HOUSE, HOTEL OR RENTAL

Queen City News spoke with Spike, the owner of Spy Tech in Belmont.

Throughout his three decades of experience in surveillance technology, Spike has seen an industry that has become much more user-friendly, with small-scale gear and the ability to view it from anywhere.

He said smoke detector cameras have been around for a long time.

Cameras are now small enough to fit in clocks, iPhone charges, and Febreze cans that can be typically found in bathrooms or bedrooms.

Unfortunately, Skip said the bad guys know what they’re doing and concentrate mostly on one thing.

“You are at a disadvantage because you have to look for all kinds of things throughout the room, or the company, or the business,” Skip said.

It takes a trained eye to spot hidden cameras that can be almost impossible to see.

Skip relies on a Duel Ban Radio Frequency Detector, which can pick up the frequency of a camera simply recording, or one that is streaming the video via WiFi to another source.

“By and large, the biggest threat is transmitting cameras,” Skip said.

If you purchase this material, he suggests that you take your time going methodically around the room or building you stay in to ensure enough time to pick up each frequency.

If you stumble upon something, he suggests you do not move it and contact an expert or the authorities.