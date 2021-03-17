North Carolina registered sex offender arrested for having child porn, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender in North Carolina was arrested for having child pornography, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Farhad Murad Baloch, 31, was charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Deputies said he downloaded and maintained child pornography. He was put on the Wake County sex offender registry in 2015 after being convicted on similar charges.

Deputies received a tip from an internet provider submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The arrest at Baloch’s home was the culmination of a three-month investigation, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said in a news release.

Baloch was booked into the Wake County Detention Center on a $300,000 secured bond.

“Upon completion of the investigation, and because this subject is currently on the sex offender registry, this agency will recommend that this individual face federal time if convicted,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said in the release.

“This move should send a clear message that the Wake County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively take a stand against those who exploit children.”