North Carolina reports 6,764 COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of known coronavirus cases in North Carolina continues to climb, according to data released from Monday from the Department of Health and Human Services.

There are total of 6,764 cases across 93 counties. The state reported 5,859 on Friday.

Of the total number of cases, 505 are in a correctional facility and 1,087 are in a nursing or residential care facility. Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro has 357 cases.

A total of 179 deaths are being blamed on the virus – that figure has gone up by 100 in 10 days.

North Carolina reported its first COVID-19-related death on March 25.

Eight-five percent of the deaths are patients 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died from the disease.

Monday’s released reported 373 hospitalizations related COVID-19. That figured bounced up and down over the weekend from 388 on Saturday to 465 on Sunday.

A total of 79,484 tests have been completed.