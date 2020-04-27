North Carolina reports 9,142 COVID-19 cases, 306 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s number of coronavirus-related deaths topped 300 on Monday as health officials announced seven new deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human announced an updated series of data Monday morning that revealed the state has 9,142 confirmed cases. A total of 109,920 tests have been completed.

Mecklenburg County has 1,492 confirmed cases and 41 deaths. Wake County has 671 cases and 13 deaths.

A total of 86-percent of deaths associated with the virus are patients over the age of 65.

Of the confirmed cases, 40 percent are individuals ages 25-49.

Two percent of cases are those under the age of 17.

Hospitalizations moved up to 473 from 451 on Sunday.

A total of 95 of North Carolina’s counties are reporting cases of the virus.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8. The next day, he announced public schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

