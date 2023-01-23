TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A mountain biker was rescued Saturday after being injured on the Bennett Gap trail, according to the Transylvania County Rescue Squad.

Three teams made up of more than a dozen rescuers responded to the area, and because the trail conditions were not known, two ATV teams with paramedic support were dispatched along different routes to get to the patient. A foot team was also available to provide support for further assistance and to carry the patient out.

One team continued on foot to get to the patient and the second team was trying to get the ambulance closer to the patient’s location. Team No. 3 got to the patient after going 3.1 miles and began providing care 41 minutes after leaving the starting point.

Rescue teams found a critically injured biker located high on Bennett Gap requiring immediate evacuation. The patient was transferred into a search and rescue trail wheel.

All three teams worked together to move the patient and clear obstacles out of the trail to make a clear path. The patient’s riding partners assisted crews and provided support throughout the carryout.

After reaching the ambulance, the patient was taken to a helicopter to be flown to a trauma center.