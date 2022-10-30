GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio.

He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine.

MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He is estimated to bring in about $54 million yearly from content.

His channel features pranks, games and challenges. He offers these to his friends and subscribers. Many think the challenges are insane, like the real-life Squid Games, or not eating for 30 days. But those who are successful are rewarded with a stack of cash.

According to a report from Fortune, MrBeast is looking to bring in another $150 million in funding to support his ventures. If this goes through, he and the channel’s other assets will be valued at $1.5 billion.

This will be monumental for not only MrBeast but YouTube itself. He would become the first content creator to reach this insane amount, Forbes reports. He has grown his subscriber base while expanding into an entrepreneur.

This would also mark a new beginning for YouTube and content creators, as it would help to verify the site and content with a full-on streaming service, giving it the chance to help launch multifaceted businesses.