PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Pineville restaurant employee is recovering after he says he was attacked on the job because of his race.

Hendra Bonardy was attacked at the Bon Chon Pineville location last week. According to the police report, Bonardy lost teeth, has internal injuries, and broken bones.

“I feel really heartbroken, this isn’t humanity at all,” said a friend of Hendra Bonardy, who wants to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

His friends shared pictures, including one of Franklin Simpson.

Simpson reportedly felt he was being ignored service by Bonardy. Simpson called Bonardy a name and asked him if he knew what country he was in, and then beat him in the back hallway of the restaurant.

Pineville police charged Simpson with assault causing serious bodily injury

Attacks on Asian Americans have been on the rise. According to an FBI report in October of 2021, hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 73% in 2020, an increase that started during the pandemic.