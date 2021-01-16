North Carolina retiree scores $440,643 Cash 5 jackpot on her first try

RALEIGH, N.C. — Phyllis Davis, of Concord, decided to purchase her first Cash 5 ticket and it ended up winning her a $440,643 jackpot.

“It was just a whim,” said Davis. “I wanted to do it before, but I backed out. This time I asked my husband, I said, ‘Should I play?’ and he said, ‘Just play! You might win.’”

Davis purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.Feeling lucky? Lottery players have chance at 2 giant jackpots

“I woke up at 3:21 a.m. and I checked the app and it said, ‘You’re a winner,’” recalled Davis. “I couldn’t believe it was real. First time I ever played.”

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $311,755.

“I think it’s just for retirement,” said Davis of her prize money. “Just to have something to reach back for.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $110,000.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.