CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 72-year-old school bus driver suffered burns on her face Tuesday morning after she says a parent threw bleach on her while she was taking nearly a dozen children to Winterfield Elementary School.

“I couldn’t see,’ said the woman, who did not want her name or photo used. “There were no thoughts. I was just shocked this actually happened.”

Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue and found the woman with burns on her face. She was treated at a hospital and released.

She spoke to Queen City News from in front of her home.

“My eyes are not clear yet,” she said. “Things are still blurry, but I’m OK.”

She said the woman has two children who ride her bus and that there have been problems with the woman over the past two years. Each time, she said she has followed her training.

“You don’t exchange words with parents,” she said. “It just makes matters worse.”

So far, no arrest has been made, but the woman is expected to be charged with assault.

“She’s not going to stop me from doing my job,” the bus driver said.

The bus driver said nine children were on the bus when the incident happened. She said that by returning to work she hopes to ease their fears after witnessing such a horrible act.

“It will put fear in them to even want to ride a bus,” she said. “Just seeing something like this that was extremely disrespectful and dangerous because this Clorox could have hurt one of the children.”