CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A CMS employee was arrested at his home Wednesday for ‘inappropriately touching’ a female student on Tuesday, according to CMPD.

David Lucas, 25, from Wilson STEM Academy, was apprehended without incident and charged with the following:

Indecent liberties with a child

Taking indecent liberties with a student by a school administrator

First-degree kidnapping

David Lucas (Courtesy: MCSO)

Lucas was reportedly hired on Jan. 17, 2023.

CMS officials said they were informed of the situation on Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.

The district released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The employee in question has been suspended with pay, pending investigation.“

Detectives with CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit have taken over the investigation. No further information was released.