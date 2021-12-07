North Carolina school to punish students who film fights

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Staff at Butler High School took it upon itself to implement new guidelines and safety measures. The new policies come following several incidents throughout Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

FOX 46 asked one Butler High School student how often he witnesses fights in the hallway: “At least once a week,” Aiden Perera said.

A rise in school violence across CMS has parents and students on edge.

“Right now, there’s too much violence in the school,” said Butler High School parent Lirio Cisneros.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Frank Picarelli, another parent.

New safety measures at Butler include mandatory conflict resolution training, punishments for students who record videos of fights, and punishments for students who refuse to disperse while witnessing violent incidents.

“I don’t think it’s gonna help,” said Butler student Shenley Prevalon. “Fights are fights and kids at school are going to have them and they happen a LOT.”

In the e-mail sent out last week, Butler’s principal said students who record video of any physical altercations or other inappropriate acts will have their phones confiscated and could be suspended. Any student who refuses to disperse while witnessing an incident is subject to suspension.

“It’s still gonna happen,” Prevalon said. “Students will be students and there will still be rights and people will find other places to fight around the school.”

“I could be walking to class and get stuck in there,” said Butler student Aiden Perera. “So, are they going to suspend me for trying to walk to class?”

The new rules come days after CMS staff said last week they want clear backpacks in schools across the district.