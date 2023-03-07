CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A landmark Supreme Court ruling nearly nine months ago is driving more people to the Tar Heel state.

North Carolina has seen the largest abortion-rate spike in the country since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but that could easily change in the near future.

It would only take two Democrats to side with Republican lawmakers to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto and pass stricter abortion-access laws in North Carolina. Currently, no restrictions beyond a 20-week ban are on the table, which is why many women are crossing state lines to gain access to abortion care.

Republican Rep. Jeffrey McNeely has hinted at new abortion legislation, but so far no bills have been filed.

“This is something that I think we need to make sure we get it right when we do decide to do something,” McNeely said. “And we have to work with both chambers to make sure we’re all in agreeance.”

McNeely would like to see a six-week abortion ban passed. On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Rachel Hunt is working to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade with Senate Bill 19. But Hunt doesn’t expect the bill to pass with Republicans having a supermajority in the Senate.

“We cannot let our women and our families suffer, like others in states that have extreme abortion, or anti-abortion laws, and force people to travel to leave their house, leave their children, leave their job, drive hundreds of miles and risk their own lives and safety in order to have this procedure done,” Hunt said.

Data released from We Count, the Society of Family Planning, shows that North Carolina had a 37% increase in abortions between April and August of last year after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“We’ve definitely seen a surge, especially here in Charlotte,” said Calla Hales, executive director of A Preferred Women’s Health Center in Charlotte. “We also have a facility in Raleigh who’s also seeing a surge, but it’s not as, I guess, noticeable in Raleigh as it is in Charlotte. I think that has a lot to do with the fact we’re right on the border of South Carolina.”

Nationwide, abortions have decreased by about 6% since Roe was overturned. South Carolina saw an 80% decrease in abortions from April to July and then a 56% decrease from July to August.

Within that time, state lawmakers passed the heartbeat bill, which banned abortion after six weeks. Courts in South Carolina overruled the ban, and the state went back to its original 20-week policy. Though data shows many South Carolina residents are still heading north to complete the procedure.

“This doesn’t come with a guidebook,” Hales said. “So we’ve had to do our best to kind of make changes as we go to see how we can accommodate the need. You know, that means hiring new staff, that means extending hours, you know, we’ve played around with different types of scheduling.”

A Preferred Women’s Health Center is one of three clinics that offer abortion services in Charlotte. Only nine of North Carolina’s 100 counties have abortion clinics.

Hales said the lack of abortion clinics is because of the stringent laws and regulations.