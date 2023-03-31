RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) — Three North Carolina senators have introduced a bill that would ban the awarding of participation trophies for youths who take part in city and county recreation leagues.

A bill filed in the North Carolina Senate on Thursday by Republican Sens. Timothy Moffitt, Eddie Settle and Bobby Hanig would forbid recreational leagues run by city and county governments from giving young athletes trophies or awards based solely on their participation in youth sports.

“Awards provided in connection with the activity, if any, shall be based on identified performance achievements,” the bill reads.

7NEWS reached out to Moffitt’s office for a comment on the bill. We will update this story if he responds.