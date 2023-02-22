RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A bill to legalize cannabis products for medical prescriptions has been passed to a second committee in the North Carolina Senate.

Senate Bill 3 – the “Compassionate Care Act” – was passed Tuesday in a voice vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee. It will next be considered by the Finance Committee as the issue winds its way toward a floor vote with significant bipartisan support.

The Senate last spring approved SB 711 but it never got a sniff from the House. This bill, which picked up a handful of amendments on Tuesday, is pretty much the same as its cousin.

SB3 would allow a certified physician to prescribe cannabis for certain maladies such as AIDS/HIV, Lou Gehrig’s disease and PTSD. The amendments approved unanimously all dealt with prescription language, process and policing of violations.

The changes would give priority to suppliers who commit to distribution centers across the state. There is a desire to put those centers in counties where there is less financial stability.

A bipartisan trio of sponsors, Republican Sen. Bill Rabon of Brunswick County, Democratic Sen. Paul Lowe of Winston-Salem and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of New Hanover, helped walk the bill through that process and passage. If the bill gets through Finance, the Rules/Calendar Committee would be its last stop before consideration by the full Senate. It’s unclear when those steps might be taken.

“I’ve spent three years on this bill,” Rabon said while introducing it last week. “Hopefully this will be the last year. The only change in existing state law is to protect patients and their doctors from criminal charges and penalties and not change laws governing marijuana for non-medical purposes.”

Lee said he thinks the bill “has gone through 200 committee hearings” over the past few years.

The bill has widespread support among both parties. Sen. Amy Galey of Alamance is one of four Republicans among the bill’s 10 co-sponsors, a group that also includes Democrats Gale Adcock and Lisa Grastein of Wake County, Rachel Hunt, Natasha Marcus and Joyce Waddell of Mecklenburg, and Mike Woodard of Durham.

As in earlier meetings, a few members of the public spoke against the bill, with some suggesting that medical marijuana’s value is unproven. Others were in favor, including one person who for the second time spoke on behalf of veterans who suffer from PTSD.

The bill calls for 10 licensed dealers for the various approved cannabis products, and each of those could have up to eight outlets. Those numbers might need to be addressed to reach saturation across all 100 counties, officials said.

The sponsors stressed that the bill does not authorizate the use of recreational marijuana, which is legal in 20 states and is to some extent in Virginia. The bill specifies licensing and educational requirements, dispensary ownership requirements – 50% must be in-state residents for at least two years – and the criminal and legal penalties for those who violate them.

“I would say this is a fine bill,” Lowe said. “I solicit your support. The main thing we are trying to do by offering this bill is offering the people of North Carolina some help. I think this bill does that. It doesn’t do everything, but it does that.”