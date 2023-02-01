FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state senator is considering proposing a bill that would turn Interstate 95 into a toll road.

The plan by Republican Tom McInnis would create fees to cover updates and regular maintenance along the entire stretch of I-95 from South Carolina to Virginia.

Clark Robbins of Richmond, Virginia, is among thousands of people who cruise through North Carolina every day on the interstate.

“That’s something I wouldn’t enjoy,” he said. “But I think if it’s necessary, it’s necessary. The money’s got to come from somewhere.”

The state is already investing more than $1 billion into expanding I-95 into 8 lanes between Benson and Lumberton. Most of the funding comes from state fuel taxes. Those state taxes increased this year from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents.

“We are already paying for the roads with our taxes, gas taxes, federal taxes, you name it,” David Michael, a motorist from Florida said.

A 2016 North Carolina Department of Transportation study shows the state could have collected tens of millions of dollars by 2022 had there been tolls on I-95.

McInnis was not available for comment on this story.