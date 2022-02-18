North Carolina sheriff says man shot by deputy during noise complaint call was armed

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Moore County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a person Friday morning outside Southern Pines, its sheriff’s office said in a news release.

According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, deputies responded to a noise complaint at a location outside Southern Pines just after 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they “were confronted by an armed individual,” Fields said.

A deputy then shot the person and injured them, according to Fields.

“Emergency medical aid was immediately rendered, and the suspect was transported to First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst,” Fields said.

A sheriff’s deputy was also treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The NCSBI has taken over the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the person who was shot or the name of the deputy.