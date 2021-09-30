North Carolina Shooting suspect arrested after falling through ceiling while trying to escape

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in a shooting in Goldsboro tried to escape police by busting out onto the roof of a house before falling through the ceiling, then being taken into custody, a news release said.

Jason Devaughn Haskill, 21, was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Sept. 11. Police said the incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. along the 1000 block of N. Spence Avenue. The victim was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and later flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, the release said.

After more than two weeks, Goldsboro police on Thursday received information that Haskill was at a residence on Piedmont Airline Road. They believed he was armed and dangerous, the release said.

Police tried to make contact with Haskill at the residence, but he refused to respond or exit. They then entered the home. Haskill retreated into the attic space and unsuccessfully tried to bust out onto the roof, police said.

While looking for another escape route, Haskill fell through the ceiling to the floor. He was taken into custody.

Haskill was jailed on no bond.