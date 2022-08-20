CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte police officer shot in the chest Friday evening escaped uninjured after his protective vest stopped the bullet, police said.

The incident happened Friday in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane near 4 Mile Creek Road while officers were serving a woman with an involuntary-commitment order, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.





Below is the press conference from CMPD regarding the shooting:

Reports said a man opened the door, and as officers called out inside the residence for the female, she shot at three officers, hitting one of them in the chest.

Another officer returned fire and shot the woman, police immediately began to render aid. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

