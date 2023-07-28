GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro brother and sister have both been shot and killed within a week of each other.

Greensboro police responded Tuesday to a fatal shooting on Shagbark Drive where they identified 19-year-old Briana Arrington as the victim. Her brother Christian Arrington was shot and killed on July 18 on Kerner Road in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said there is no indication that the two deaths are connected, but Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder in Christian Arrington’s death.

Greensboro police said they do not have any information on Briana Arrington’s killing.

Paradise House of Funerals in Plymouth is handling services for Christian Arrington and confirmed that the two were siblings. His funeral service had been planned for Thursday but was postponed. The family now plans to hold a funeral service for both Christian and Briana on the same day.

A 911 caller shaken up from the shooting described what they saw unfold before Briana Arrington was found dead Tuesday on Shagbark Drive Tuesday, authorities said. A property manager from a nearby apartment complex also called 911 and said a maintenance worker heard gunshots and that their cameras caught a man wearing red running around in the complex.

“Very shortly after that, we had someone walk onto the property here in our apartment community wearing a red hoodie and jeans,” a 911 caller said. “Pretty swiftly moving. Wandered around the property, took their hoodie off, threw it behind one of our buildings, took their shirt off and exited the property.”

A similar incident took place on July 18 when Forsyth County deputies responded to reports of a person walking down Kerner Road wearing a mask and carrying a handgun. Christian Arrington was shot and later died.

The group Gate City Coalition works to stop gun violence in the community and wants to see more people join the community conversation to stop incidents like these.

“There’s no way that you can take those bullets back,” said Ingram Bell, the program manager for Gate City. “You can’t take that hurt back. You can’t take the pain that that mother feels. Both of her children are now dead. What does it take for our community to wake up to understand that this is unfair on our community?”