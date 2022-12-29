RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices.

Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.”

“As we know, the Chinese government is constantly working to infiltrate our communications and access intellectual data within the United States,” they wrote. “If sensitive data is breached, it could pose both an economic and a security threat for North Carolina. We have a responsibility to prevent this from happening, which is why we are urging an executive order to be issued as soon as possible.”

South Carolina and other states have banned the social media platform on government devices. Saine and Hardister also said they recently learned that Congress banned TikTok from devices “used by staff on Capital Hill.”

Last week, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said his office is investigating TikTok and Instagram.

“My office is investigating two major social media platforms, TikTok and Instagram, because we want to ensure that these products are not being used in a way that harms our kids,” Stein told QCNews.

“If there is no executive order, we will work swiftly in the upcoming 2023 legislative session to advance legislation to ban TikTok on all government-issued devices in North Carolina,” Saine and Hardister wrote.

They closed the letter by saying they hoped Cooper would “take swift and immediate action to address this matter in the interest of enhancing our domestic security and protecting our citizens.”

Saine is the senior chairman of the state House Appropriations Committee & chairman of the Information Technology Oversight committee. Hardister serves as the state House Majority Whip and chairman of the House Education-Universities Committee.