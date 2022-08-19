FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A tip made through a Fayetteville police initiative led to two arrests in a drug bust on Aug. 4. Since that time, police said that 34 arrests have been been made, totaling 68 charges.

The tip given to police provided a wanted suspect’s location, which led to the execution of search warrant and an arrest, according to police.

Curtis Elija Hope, left, and Ajani Dasan Harvey, right (Fayetteville Police Department)

Officers obtained the search warrant for a home on the 1000 block of Bernadine Street, where they seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and multiple guns.

A complete list of items seized is as follows:

837 grams of marijuana

39 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

21 grams of oxycodone (59 dosage units)

1 gram of THC oil

AM 15 ready rifle .223 caliber

Bear creek arsenal BCA 15 5.56 caliber

Glock 23 40 caliber

Romarm cugir mini draco 7.62 caliber

$672.00 dollars

Assorted loose rounds of ammunition 7.62 , 5.56, 9mm, 40 caliber and multiple spent shell casings

Drug paraphernalia: multiple digital scales, designer bags, plastic baggies

Fraudulent checks, debit cards, and license plates

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Twenty-year-old Curtis Elija Hope is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, maintain a dwelling, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule 1 and two counts of trafficking opium.

Eighteen-year-old Ajani Dasan Harvey is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule 1 and two counts of trafficking opium.

Police said both men are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

They are each under a $125,000 secured bond.