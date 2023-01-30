RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division (NCAGR).

In a release shared on Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than what the product was labeled as when scanned.

A store found to have a high percentage of price-scanner errors is given a follow-up inspection and if the issue has not been resolved prior to the follow-up, they are given a fine. They are given escalating fines if the scanner errors continue to be an issue.

“Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”

Stores must meet a 2% or less error rate.

Alamance County

The Dollar General on Williamson Avenue in Burlington paid $3,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 12%. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 6.33%.

Davie County

The Dollar General on U.S. 158 in Advance paid $5,000 for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 36%. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 24.67%. The store passed inspection in November with an error rate of less than 1%.

Forsyth County

The Dollar General on Country Club Drive in Winston-Salem paid $5,000 in penalties for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 30%. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 16.67%. The store also failed inspection in December with an error rate of 18.33%. The store was assessed a $5,000 fine.

The Family Dollar on MLK Blvd. in Winston-Salem paid $17,515 in fines. An initial inspection in February 2022 found an error rate of 16%. The store also failed four follow-up inspections between April and November.

The Family Dollar on Rural Hall Road in Rural Hall paid $13,950 in fines. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 16%. The store has failed three follow-up inspections.

Guilford County

The Dollar General on N.C. 62 East in Climax paid $2,645 for two failed inspections. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 14%. The store also failed inspections in September and November.

The Dollar General on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro paid $5,000 in penalties for a failed inspection. An inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 24%. A follow-up inspection in Oct. found an error rate of 14.6%. The store also failed a December inspection with an error rate of 10.67%. The store was assessed a $3,380 penalty.

The Target on Bridford Parkway in Greensboro paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in Sept. 2022 found an error rate of 20%. A follow-up inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 12%. The store also failed inspection in December with an error rate of 3.67% and was assessed a $1,715 fine.

The Dollar General on South Main St. in High Point paid $3,195 in fines for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 6%. A follow-up inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 10%. The store was reinspected in November and assessed an additional $4,460 fine for a failed inspection with an error rate of 14%.

Randolph County

The Family Dollar on North Fayetteville St. in Asheboro paid $7,325 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 30%. The store also failed inspections in September and November.

Surry County

The Circle K on Graceland Lane in Mount Airy paid a total of $4,235 in fines for two failed inspections in May and July of last year. The store failed an initial inspection in April with an error rate of 44%. The store also owes $4,715 for failed inspections in September and November.

The Dollar General on Zephyr Road in Dobson paid $1,350 in fines. An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 14%. A follow-up inspection in Sept. 2022 found an error rate of 4%. The store passed inspection in November.

The Family Dollar on East Alkins St. in Dobson paid $7,010 in fines. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 12%. The store failed two follow-up inspections and then passed inspection in December.

Yadkin County

The Dollar General on West Main Street in East Bend paid $13,155 in fines for three failed inspections since July 2022. An initial inspection in Jun. 2022 found an error rate of 8%.

Customers who would want to file a complaint about scanner errors can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.