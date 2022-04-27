MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County.

At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at a point where Montgomery County, Stanly County and Davidson County departments all come together.

Crews set up at the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on N.C. 49 to begin searching. After about three hours, shortly before 8 p.m., crews found the 20-year-old.