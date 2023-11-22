WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem high school student is in the hospital after jumping out of a moving school bus Monday evening, according to police.

Winston-Salem officers responded at about 5:25 p.m. and found the Parkland High School student. Investigators determined that the student had jumped out of the back of the bus while it was still moving.

The student was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

“This is a heartbreaking situation,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said Tuesday in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our student and the family. School administrators are supporting the family in every way possible. Our crisis team has been available on campus today to talk with the student’s peers and all those impacted by what happened yesterday. We know this event has been traumatizing for the student, the family, for the students on board the bus, and for the bus driver.”