North Carolina Supreme Court hears arguments over voting districts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could impact elections in North Carolina for the next decade.

Various Democratic and non-partisan groups sued Republicans in the General Assembly last fall, saying the new electoral districts they created for Congress and the state legislature were examples of “extreme partisan gerrymandering.”

“The legislative majority acted to entrench itself, firewalling itself from losing power even if voter preferences dramatically change,” said Allison Riggs, an attorney representing Common Cause NC, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

Because Republicans control the state legislature, they control the redistricting process. The case could have significant implications for how easy it would be for the GOP to hold onto power in the General Assembly and to win more of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The groups have asked the court to declare the district maps to be unconstitutional, saying they violate the free-elections provision.

Attorneys representing Republican legislative leaders argued it’s acceptable to consider partisanship in drawing the maps, and there isn’t a clear standard when it comes to what’s not allowed or what would be “extreme.”

“Plaintiffs have not identified any line between what is permissible partisan advantage and what is impermissible. None of their experts did that,” said attorney Kate McKnight.

In early January, a lower court ruled that the maps were not unconstitutional but labeled many of the districts Republicans drew as examples of “intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting.”

Independent experts who analyzed the maps and testified during last month’s trial said the Congressional map favors Republicans winning at least 10 of the state’s 14 seats despite North Carolina being a purple state. Plaintiffs’ experts described the maps as “extreme outliers” in the way they advantage Republicans.

Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, questioned the plaintiffs’ attorneys several times and at one point said if the court is going to reject the Republican-drawn maps, then there needs to be guidance on how they should be drawn to comply with the Constitution.

“The court has got to have a clear standard that we give the General Assembly that frankly gives the General Assembly a safe harbor. We did it this way and therefore we have complied with the Constitution. Otherwise, we’re simply making it up,” he said.

In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s hearing, three of the seven justices on the court faced requests to recuse themselves from the case.

Democrats argued Republican Justice Phil Berger Jr. should not hear the case because it affects his father, Republican Senate leader Phil Berger.

Republicans wanted Democratic Justice Anita Earls to step aside because of her past work with groups involved in the matter.

They also wanted Democratic Justice Sam Ervin to recuse himself because he’s up for re-election this year. However, the districts in question would not affect his race.

A Republican group even began running a digital ad earlier this week highlighting that recusal request.

The non-partisan group RepresentUs also launched a digital campaign last month urging the court to throw out the maps.

During the hearing, attorney Phil Strach, who is representing Republican legislators, mentioned a recent CBS 17 article about those ads and the effort to shape public perceptions about the outcome of the case.

That led to the following exchange with Justice Earls:

Earls: “Mr. Strach, isn’t our obligation to read the state Constitution and give effect to its provisions whatever the public may or may not think about that?”

Strach: “Your Honor, we don’t believe that those provisions address partisan gerrymandering. Apparently, there are members of the public that think that if this Court does that that won’t be fair either.”

Earls: “Why is that a valid consideration for us?”

Strach: “The Court has an obligation, Your Honor, to interpret the law as it’s written. It also has an obligation to protect the reputation of the Court.”

The justices did not indicate when they would issue a decision, but it’s expected sometime soon. The state Board of Elections has said it would need to have a resolution on what the districts will be by Feb. 18 in order to complete all the necessary steps to hold the primary on May 17.

Depending on how long it takes to issue a decision and what that decision is, it’s possible the primary could be delayed once again.