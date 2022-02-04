North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down Republican-drawn legislative and congressional maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general announced Friday that the state Supreme Court struck down proposed legislative and congressional maps that Republicans drew.

The Supreme Court, which is majority Democratic, heard the case Wednesday that various groups brought against Republicans in the General Assembly, accusing them of “extreme partisan gerrymandering” in the way they created the new districts for Congress and the General Assembly.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said Friday when the court rejected the maps that they were “an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander. The maps violate a voter’s fundamental right to vote.”

In a tweet, Stein also said the ruling was “fantastic news for voters and the health of our democracy.”

“To comply with the limitations contained in the North Carolina Constitution which are applicable to redistricting plans, the General Assembly must not diminish or dilute any individual’s vote on the basis of partisan affiliation,” the ruling read.

Chief Justice Paul Newby, along with justices Philip Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer disagreed with Friday’s ruling.

The ruling said that the General Assembly now must submit new legislative maps for review to the trial court by Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Comments on any maps should be filed with the trial court by Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. Then, the trial court will approve or adopt compliant maps no later than Feb. 23. Any emergency application for a stay pending appeal must be filed no later than Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.