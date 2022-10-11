GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville teenager has been arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge after an assault took place on Sunday.

Koi’Leon Foreman, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and is facing the following charges:

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Larceny from the Person

Foreman was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and is being held under a $1 million bond.

Deputies responded at 5:33 p.m. Sunday to a report of an assault at the Country Fare Store on Barrus Construction Road in Greenville. They found Brandon Sharpe, 21, of Greenville, in the parking lot with serious injuries. EMS transported him to ECU Health Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Major Crimes Unit at 252-902-2702. Anyone with information can also call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or go online at www.crimestopper.org.