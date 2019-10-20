Breaking News Alert
North Carolina teacher accused of placing student in trash

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – A North Carolina teacher is accused of placing one of their students into a trash can.

Now, she’s suspended from teaching.

Iredell County deputies say Robin Johnson did it at least twice in the last two school years at Cloverleaf Elementary School, near Statesville.

The incident happened in a behavioral classroom where restraints are legally used because of students’ violent behaviors.

