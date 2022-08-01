IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County teacher is facing a slew of charges including rape after having a sexual relationship with a student, the according to authorities.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Statesville, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 20 regarding a teacher who was possibly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Deputies conducted several witness interviews and executed search warrants for digital and social media communications between the student and Bailey. The student was also interviewed.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives were able to obtain three felony arrest warrants on Bailey. She turned herself in on Monday at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Bailey was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Bailey has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey works at Northview Academy (formerly Pressly School). She was first employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District in February 2010 as an assistant.

She has also served as an exceptional children’s teacher, and most recently as a science teacher.