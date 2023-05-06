FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville 19-year-old is accused of trafficking fentanyl while wearing the ankle monitor he was given following previous arrests, police said Friday.

Kenneth Pomeroy was arrested Thursday while selling narcotics along the 1200 block of Berkshire Road while wearing the electronic monitor given to him after his December arrest, police said.

Police say a search of his house turned up four guns, three Glock switches, nearly 1,500 rounds of ammunition, 42 bindles of fentanyl, 57 Xanax pills, and $3,203 in cash.

Pomeroy was charged with:

two counts of trafficking fentanyl,

possession with intent to manufacture,

sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substances, and

three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $650,000 secured bond.

He was previously arrested Dec. 13 on charges of trafficking fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, among other charges, and was given the ankle monitor stemming from previous charges.