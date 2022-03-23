HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people in Holly Springs called police after they said they were shot by BB guns over the weekend.

It’s a part of a growing list of similar reports across the country linked to social media.

Eva Covey, 14, was letting her dog outside when two cars drove by. She thought nothing of it at first.

“I waved to them because I thought they were my neighbors,” Covey said.

But instead of waving back, she was met with BB pellets flying at her.

“I feel a sharp pain on my arm and I realized, I think I’ve just been shot,” Covey said.

She’s just one of many people across the Triangle reporting being shot by BB guns.

Among the two reports in Holly Springs, one incident was reported in Raleigh and seven similar reports have come out of Apex over past couple of weeks.

Police departments across the country attribute the airsoft-type shootings to a TikTok trend.

But beyond BBs, teens are also using water-based pellets that, although soft, can still leave welts if hit at a high speed.

Covey’s mother, Krista Covey, said it’s a concerning trend that leaves everyone at risk.

“Kids doing that could very well have a gun pointed at them and that’s it. It’s dumb, it’s horrible. But, It’s also traumatizing,” Covey said. “Parents need to be talking to their kids about this and the fact that it is dangerous not only for them but for everyone else.”

Despite a welt on her arm, Eva Covey was not hurt. Although she said the whole ordeal left a mark on how safe she feels.

“I’m kind of scared to go outside now after dark and I want to make sure that myself and my sister are safe,” Covey said.

In Holly Springs, police are investigating the BB shootings as assaults.

In addition to those, police are also looking into another report of water-based pellets being shot at people at Womble Park.

Anyone with information on either incident can reach out to Det. Sgt. Jeremy Rushton of the Holly Springs Police Department at 919-577-3250.