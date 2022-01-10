North Carolina teen has emergency C-section after she’s injured in hit-and-run crash while 8 months pregnant

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that involved a pregnant 18-year-old.

Police say the driver of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade crashed head-on into the car Heven Rooks was driving as she was traveling southbound on South Briggs Avenue.

Saturday night, her mother, Carrian Rooks, got a call no mother ever wants to receive.

“It was about 8:00 last night and my daughter’s baby’s father — his mother — called me rather calm and said Heven was bleeding and that there was a hit-and-run,” Rooks said.

Rooks said her daughter was leaving her boyfriend’s house on South Briggs Avenue when the SUV crashed right into her 2013 Nissan Sentra.

“To me, it was like I was dreaming, that’s how I felt.”

She said Rooks, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was able to get out of her car and run back to her boyfriend’s house. Surveillance video from a nearby house captures what appears to be the SUV driver then crashing into two other parked cars as Rooks is ringing the doorbell.

Police say the driver didn’t stop there. The SUV then crashed into two power poles on South Driver Street before abandoning the Cadillac on East Peabody Street.

“I’m mad. I am because there was no… he didn’t care, he didn’t care at all about anybody’s life and that’s all I think about and I’m hoping that justice is served through this.”

Rooks said her daughter had to have an emergency C-section in order to save both her and the baby.

Thankfully both Rooks said her daughter and granddaughter are doing OK.

“I give God all the glory that she’s still here because it could’ve gone the other way,” the new grandmother said.

Durham police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.