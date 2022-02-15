North Carolina teen involved in drive-by shot by person in same car, deputies say

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old was unintentionally shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, and an 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a woman who owns a home in the 18000-block of North Carolina Highway 27 West in Cameron said her house was shot by a person or people inside a passing car. It happened about 1 a.m.

Five people were inside the home at the time but no one was injured, deputies said. Less than 10 minutes later, a 911 call came in reporting a vehicle fire on Highway 87 near Graham Road.

Deputies responded to the fire call a short time later and found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the head and taken out of the car by the other occupants of the vehicle, officials said. Deputies performed life-saving measures on the teen until EMS arrived, and the teen was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill where he is currently in critical condition.

Three other people inside the vehicle have been identified as Jaquon Ray Chestnutt, 18, of Cameron, and two 16-year-olds.

The 2006 silver Nissan Altima the four people were in was reported stolen about 4 p.m. Monday from a store in Sanford, authorities said.

Sheriff’s office investigators working at both scenes – the home and the highway – determined that the four occupants of the car were responsible for the drive-by shooting on Highway 27. Authorities said the 17-year-old was shot in the head by another person inside the vehicle who was attempting to shoot at the house.

Chestnutt was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The 16-year-olds were released to their parents because of their status as juveniles.