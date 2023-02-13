CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed on Sunday while visiting a home in east Charlotte, according to a family member.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. at a home on the 9800 block of Coriander Court. Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

A family member told Queen City News that her 15-year-old cousin was visiting the home and playing video games when his uncle’s roommate accidentally shot him while handling a gun.

A QCN crew on scene saw CMPD detectives leaving the home at about 7:30 p.m. with bags and boxes of evidence.

Police have not announced any charges.