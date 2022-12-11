North Carolina teen wins $1 million on way to 2nd job, plans to buy new truck (WGHP)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dalton Radford, of Dallas, plans to buy a new truck after winning $1 million on a scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I left work and was going to my second job,” Radford said. “I stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.”

Radford, a public works employee, bought his winning ticket Friday afternoon from Will’s Food Store III on Dallas High Shoals Highway.

He checked his tickets in the parking lot and discovered his win.

“I thought, ‘Hey! I just won a million dollars,’” Radford said. “I called my mom, dad and grandpa. Everyone was happy.”

Radford said his win came after his grandpa made an interesting prediction.

“He said I would win $1 million two weeks ago,” Radford said.

Radford, 18, plans to save most of his winnings, but he does have one exciting purchase planned.

“I think I’ll buy a brand-new Silverado,” Radford said.

When he arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

Radford chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,063.