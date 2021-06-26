North Carolina to announce first two vaccine lottery winners on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will announce the first two winners of the first vaccine lottery on Monday.

The first drawing for the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing was held on Wednesday. The winners from that drawing will be announced Monday at 10 a.m.

The vaccine lottery is part of the state’s campaign to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Anyone age 18 or older who has received at least one dose of the vaccine is automatically entered to win. Individuals under 18 are entered to win $125,000 for post-secondary education.

People who got their shot on or after June 10 will be entered twice.

Each COVID-19 vaccination record in the state has been assigned a unique number. The North Carolina Education Lottery will use a randomized number generator to select the winning number and 20 alternate winning numbers for each drawing.

If you’re a winner, you will be called or emailed. You then have 48 hours to accept the prize. The winner will be posted to this website. You can also click that link to find out more information on the lottery.

The vaccine payments are coming from the North Carolina Department of Health And Human Services, but it needed the lottery to help because that agency has the equipment, expertise and experience in determining lottery winners.