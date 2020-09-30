North Carolina to move into Phase 3 on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina will move into Phase 3 on Friday with the beginning of October.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday.

“We are cautiously encouraged where we are in this pandemic,” Cooper said.

Cooper said that outdoor venues with a seating capacity over 10,000 can open at 7% capacity starting on Oct. 2.

ooper said Phase 3 will begin Friday and run through Oct. 23.

Movie theaters and conference center can reopen to 30-percent capacity or 100-seated guests – whichever is less. (30-percent per movie screen)

Bars can reopen outdoor spaces at 30-percent capacity or 100 guests – whichever is less.

Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30-percent occupancy.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol has been extended.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7 percent occupancy with other safety protocols in place.

Restrictions for vulnerable populations will be lessened with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing

Increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues will be allowed.

The number of people allowed at gatherings will be increased.

Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate care settings will continue.

In North Carolina, about 956 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 210,632, and 3,532 people have died.