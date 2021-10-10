North Carolina townhomes evacuated by boat, 23 displaced by flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It was not a Saturday morning that the people living at the Brook Hill Townhouses had hoped to wake up to.

As rain poured down on Wake County, breaking a rainfall record, homes and parking lots in Raleigh flooded. So much so, it required different rescue measures instead of simply walking out the front door.

The water forced 23 people out of their homes along Dana Drive, all rescued by the Raleigh Fire Department and emergency crews.







The ongoing flooding surrounding Brook Hill townhomes in Raleigh. (Photos courtesy of Kayla Williams and Amanda Twovoice)

“They knocked on our door and were like, ‘we need to hurry up and get you guys out,’ displaced resident Kayla Williams said. “I was having a panic attack, having a two-month-old. I was trying to keep calm and figure out how I was going to get out of here.”

The 18-year-old new mom, her daughter, her boyfriend and his family hopped in a boat outside of their door at the Brook Hill Townhouses complex off Dana Drive.

“It was very weird to wake up Saturday morning and be on a boat in your parking lot,” Williams said.

Twelve different homes and the parking lot were inundated with water. The flooding rushed over sidewalks and covered cars.

Williams even told CBS 17 that she thought she was going to need to swim just to get over to the safety boat as the water was up to her knees.

Brook Hill tenant Amanda Twovoice snaps a selfie on a boat in the townhome complex after being rescued and evacuated Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy of Amanda Twovoice)

Another resident noted fast-moving water around the complex.

“It was rushing water. It was really fast, really scary,” Amanda Twovoice said, who also lives in the complex.

Her family moved from Canada two months ago and was one of the families evacuated to dry land. Twovoice’s home here is now damaged, she said.

She called CBS17 crews from a bus, as she and other residents waited for the Red Cross.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Twovoice said. “Everywhere was basically underwater.”

“Now that this happened, we’re definitely going to be moving,” she said.

Williams said she’s also looking for a new place to live, and now has a new outlook on life.

“Grab what’s important to you. Everything else can be replaced, but not your family and your pets,” she added.

She has already started a GoFundMe to help her family get back on their feet.