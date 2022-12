A former N.C. State Highway Patrolman is facing serious charges after his arrest with a prostitute on Dec. 23.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A now-former trooper with the North Carolina State Highway is facing charges after his arrest with a prostitute on Dec. 23.

Jeffrey Scott Salyer of Matthews is charged with a felony of crime against nature and two misdemeanors involving patronizing and soliciting a prostitute.

Salyer resigned from his state job on the day of the charges. He had worked for the agency since August 2019, the agency said.